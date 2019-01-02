The Viterbo University Fine Arts Center has added a performance by Lightwire Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. Lightwire Theater will replace Luma, a similar act that was scheduled to perform on the same day.
Lightwire Theater was a semi-finalist on NBC's “America’s Got Talent” and won on Tru TV's “Fake Off.” The group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and is internationally recognized for its signature brand of electroluminescent artistry.
At Viterbo, Lightwire Theater will present its original piece “Lightwire: The Show,” which explores a strange and fascinating new world in which birds grow to 16 feet tall, cats fight with light sabers, and 60 electroluminescent creatures light up the stage in a visually stimulating performance the whole family will enjoy.
Since “Lightwire: The Show” is a similar performance that will occur on the same date, no new tickets will be issued for the performance. Tickets that were previously purchased for Luma will be honored at the door. All ticket holders were contacted by the Viterbo box office regarding the change and should contact the box office at 608-796-3100 or boxoffice@viterbo.edu with questions.
Tickets for “Lightwire: The Show” are $23, $19, or $15 for adults and $19, $15, or $11 for children. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.