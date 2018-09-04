Lindsey Stirling, a young dancer and ace on the electric violin with a huge international following for her videos on YouTube, couldn’t be more different from the Kentucky Headhunters, who helped redefine country music in the 1990s, launching the band when Stirling was only 3 years old. Both these acts are coming to perform in La Crosse.
Stirling will bring her Wanderland Tour to the La Crosse Center on Tuesday, Dec. 4, while the Kentucky Headhunters are coming to The Brickhouse on Friday, Oct. 19.
Stirling made her first big splash as a quarterfinalist on "America's Got Talent" in 2010, and two years later had YouTube's eighth most viewed video of 2012, attracting 42 million views of her song, "Crystallize." The was named YouTube's Artist of the Year in 2015, and twice won Billboard Music Awards honors in the dance/electronic album category, for "Shatter Me" and "Brave Enough."
Her fourth and most recent album, 2017's "Warmer in the Winter," features songs with a holiday theme. A deluxe edition of the album with three newly recorded songs, will be released Oct. 19, and her Wanderland Tour will feature “a stage production with elaborate holiday themes as well as Stirling’s signature brand of dance routines and on-stage visuals.”
Known for crossing genre lines, Stirling’s music touches on hip hop, dubstep, dance, pop, rock and classical styles.
Like Stirling, the Kentucky Headhunters are known for straddling genre boundaries, infusing country songs with a heavier rock guitar sound and a "rambunctious" beat. The Headhunters is well known for its rocking covers of country classics by such luminaries as Don Gibson, Hank Williams, Waylon Jennings, Bill Monroe and Marty Robbins as well as hits of their own, like "Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine" and "Dumas Walker."
The band's 1989 debut album, "Pickin' on Nashville," won a Grammy Award for best album by a country group or duo, and the band has released 11 studio albums since then, most recently 2016's "On Safari."
The band was named the Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year in 1990 and 1991.
Opening for the Kentucky Headhunters, which still includes original members Greg Martin, Doug Phelps, Richard Young and Fred Young, will be Wyatt Owen and Burnin' Whiskey.
Tickets for Stirling's concert, which are $79.50, $59.50 and $49.50, go on sale Sept. 14. They can be purchased through the La Crosse Center box office in person or by phone (800-745-3000) weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 pm. or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets can be purchased early through a local presale online promotion from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 13 by using the password "LINDSEY." Stirling's website (www.lindseystirling.com) also is offering a fan presale promotion starting Sept. 11.
Tickets for the Kentucky Headhunters are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.