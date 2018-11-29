Lindsey Stirling said that when she was developing her style of dance/performance violin, even she wasn’t sure precisely what it would be — or who would be her audience.
“I was, like, ‘Well, I’m gonna take all of my hobbies: I love costume design, I love fun fashion, I love video editing and making, I love storytelling, I love dancing,” she said. “And so I took all of my favorite things and combined them together.
“At first (it was) so hodgepodge and random to everybody, but the more I became convinced, I was able to convince others that, ‘No, it all makes sense, it all works together.’ Slowly but surely, the pieces did all come together and it was a cohesive art form. But at the beginning, it wasn’t. It was, like, ‘This chick is confused.’ And it took a while to fully find the style … but, you know, it’s a process.”
That process now has taken Stirling far. In six years, she has released four albums, two of which went gold and all of which topped both the classical and dance charts.
More than that, Stirling’s act is hip and hot: her shows, which combine theatrical elements of huge staging and grand story-telling, have made her a hit on YouTube — her videos have more than a billion combined views — and helped her sell out her live shows.
Stirling, who nearly won on “Dancing With the Stars,” brings her special holiday-themed Wanderland Tour to the La Crosse Center on Tuesday, Dec. 4, and it gives her a chance to celebrate a holiday she feels very strongly about.
“I love Christmas,” she said. “I’m a Christian, and I have a lot of beliefs that all rest upon this idea that the savior came and was born so that we could have a chance to live again and just to live with our families forever, and to find happiness and to overcome trials and our mistakes and our disappointments. For me, that’s the ultimate message of hope. So I was really excited to get to express my faith outright.”
Despite her early lack of clarity, Stirling said she knew she would succeed.
“When I first started, I was so convinced — I knew I would be successful,” said Stirling. “Like, you have to have that mindset when you’re starting out at something like this. I just really knew that I was gonna make it. My inner gut told me, ‘This is what you’re supposed to do, this is right, and now is the time.’”
That doesn’t mean she knew what making it would entail. “I never really imagined that I would ever get to tour the world with my idols. And on my own name, sell albums. So it’s been a crazy, amazing experience,” she said. “I think a lot of times we just put ourselves in these boxes of what has been done before and what’s allowed to be done, and what’s cool and what’s not. And it’s really hard to give ourselves permission to step outside of the box that we create around ourselves.”
That’s precisely the path Stirling has taken.
She began classical violin training at age 6 in the Suzuki method, which introduces music at a very young age. “It was my choice; I begged for violin lessons as a child. It’s not like my parents forced me to do anything,” she said.
But somewhere along the way, she said, she became disillusioned with “the regimented style, where literally, as a classical violinist, you’re given a piece of paper with black dots on it and annotations, and those tell you everything, from what notes to play to how to play them to how to express them. You know, how loud you should play — everything is written on a piece of paper, and it’s been done that way for hundreds of years.”
Right before she was ready to go to college, she was considering studying music and she realized she didn’t love it anymore.
“It really broke my heart to realize that I didn’t even like something that I used to love,” she said. “And so I, rather than quitting, I started trying to rediscover my passion. I started playing in bands, I started writing music for the first time, and it was really cool to kind of see my passion not only come back, but come back in a stronger way than I ever had it before.”
That’s when she began to develop her contemporary, dramatic style of performing, both in rock bands and solo.
In 2010, at age 23, she auditioned for the fifth season of “America’s Got Talent” and made it to the quarterfinals, where the judges told her she was trying to do too much in her show and her music suffered because of it.
But with the exposure, a YouTube channel she had started three years earlier quickly gained attention (it now has 1.7 billion total views and more than 10 million subscribers). And her self-titled debut album in 2012 topped the charts and produced a gold single, “Crystalize.”
Stirling said her journey of breaking out of the box also mirrored her personal life, in which she struggled with anorexia. Her triumph infused her sophomore album, 2014’s “Shatter Me.”
“It’s symbolic of feeling trapped in emotional box,” she said. “Which is what I once had — I once had anorexia, and ‘Shatter Me’ is all about this ballerina and this music box, which represents me being stuck inside this mental disease and wanting to break free and crying out for help and finally having the courage to break free.”
The album went all the way to No. 2 on Billboard’s albums chart and produced another gold single in the title track, sung by Lzzy Hale of Halestorm.
Stirling said she since has taken control of virtually every part of her show: costumes, choreography, stage sets — even the workings of the video screens.
“I love getting to transform all these songs, all these music videos, into a live performance,” she said. “It’s like a full emotional experience when I create a show. It’s like, ‘How do I get everyone to go on a journey with me? How do I get people to laugh at moment? To be inspired at other moments, and maybe even get emotional sometimes?
“I want people to go through the full journey. And also, at the same time, to walk away being, like, ‘That was really fun,’ you know?” she said with a laugh.
