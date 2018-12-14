Carlie Hanson, an 18-year-old singer from Onalaska, released a new single today, "Numb," a spare, atmospheric hip-hop-infused pop song that highlights her pliable vocal skills.
The new single comes on the heels of "Toxins," released in October, which shares some of the lyrical themes of "Numb."
Hanson, so far unsigned by a label, has had some considerable success in the past year, garnering almost 50 million Spotify plays for "Only One" and touring as an opening act for Troye Sivan.
Next up for Hanson, who now lives in Los Angeles, are some dates opening for Gnash in Texas followed by a European tour opening for Yungblud, a British alt rocker whose debut album, "21st Century Liability," was released in July.
A feature story on Hanson is coming in the Dec. 23 edition of the La Crosse Tribune.
