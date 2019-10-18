WINONA, Minn. — One of the longest-running off-Broadway shows ever is coming to Winona.
Winona State University’s Department of Theater and Dance presents Howard and Alan Menken’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” the darkly hilarious sci-fi hit about a man-eating plant.
With catchy tunes, lovable characters and the some of the most villainous vegetation ever to grace the stage, it’s sure to be a treat.
“Little Shop of Horrors” runs Oct. 23-26 at the Vivian Fusillo Main State Theatre at Winona State University’s DuFresne Performing Arts Center. For more information, go to https://www.winona.edu/theatre-dance/.
