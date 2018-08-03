The Live from La Crosse sketch comedy troupe has been all about keeping things fresh during its five-year run. Some popular characters or sketches have come back a few times, but they always seem to be gone before people get sick of them.
To celebrate completing five seasons of laughs, though, Live from La Crosse is doing a special summer show, a greatest hits of sorts, to be presented Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Cavalier Theater.
“None of us who do this thought we’d be here in five years when we started, so we thought we’d look back,” said Steven Walker, who has directed most episodes of the show, modeled on “Saturday Night Live.” “To do a rerun is kind of nice.”
The show will feature 15 sketches, with at least one from each season but giving more weight to the two most recent. It makes sense to do that because, as Walker explained, the troupe keeps getting better at its craft.
The show will be hosted by the stars of the popular “Hot Dog and The Pope” sketch — Mike Bubbers, who plays the Hot Dog half of the crime-fighting duo, and Nick Peterson, the troupe’s head writer and a guy who looks great in papal headgear. They’ll kick off the show with a monologue.
Because Peterson is such a prolific writer, Walker added, “Best of Show” also will feature some new original material, including a comedic musical number, which is a specialty of Peterson.
As usual, the show also will feature a musical guest. Andy Hughes of TUGG, who served as guest host and musical guest in a previous episode, will provide the musical interludes.
The greatest hits show will see the return of one former host and a former cast member, which means some sketches will have different personnel. Rhys Wolff, for example, will reprise his Ruth Bader Ginsburg sketch, but he’ll be surrounded by three different actors.
“It’s been kind of neat putting different faces in there,” Walker said. “The festivals we’ve been doing have helped us with that.”
Besides reprising some of the troupe’s favorite sketches and presenting some fresh material, the show will feature some surprises, including a big one at the end. “It’s something that, to my knowledge, has never been done on a live sketch comedy show,” Walker said. “It’s a celebration.”
One nice thing about putting on this special show is it gives the troupe a bit of a warmup going into the season-opening show in September. While Walker might not have pictured starting a sixth season of Live from La Crosse in the beginning, now it’s getting easier to picture the shows not ending.
“Why not try to do this for as long as we’re allowed to?” Walker said. “The goal now is to get to a place where I can hand this off to somebody else.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.