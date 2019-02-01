Live from La Crosse is back Feb. 8-9 with its second episode of sketch comedy for the 2018-19 season with a show titled, "Episode 18: We Got the Beets."
Katie Bakalars will be the guest host, with Guess Pre on board as the musical guest.
The shows will be presented at 8 p.m. at the Cavalier Theater, with doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.
