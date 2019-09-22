VIROQUA -- Local actors and actresses will perform original 10-minute theater vignettes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the auditorium at The Commons, formerly The Ark.
It will be an interesting mix of life’s mysteries and disappointments, an exploration of self, and the lighter side of being human. The Commons is dedicated to being a community gathering place, with a blend of art, food, creativity and theater for the region.
Some of the monologists include Joeann Tesar, who appeared in the local production of “Chicago,” as well as Gavain U’Prichard, Taryn Greendeer, Barb Andree and Frank Wildingway -- all who appeared in “The Door,” and “The Thirteen Clocks” recently.
Tickets are $10 available at the door of The Commons, 401 E. Jefferson.
Find more at www.thearkviroqua.org .
