Theresa Caputo has no beef with her skeptics. In fact, she wishes them contentment and serenity.
Caputo, best known for her reality TV show, “The Long Island Medium,” understands what she does — communicating and delivering messages from the deceased — is hard to comprehend.
“I get it — I’m the first one to say, ‘This is insane. How can it be?’” Caputo said in a phone interview with the Tribune ahead of her upcoming appearance in La Crosse. “Everyone has a right to believe what they believe. I just want people to know their loved ones are around and at peace.”
There will always be doubters, among them former “professional psychic” Mark Edward, who presented a “debunking” of Caputo’s methods on Inside Edition, and the James Randi Educational Foundation, which strives to defend individuals from paranormal and pseudoscientific claims and credit ambiguity, intel and exaggerated emotion for Caputo’s “successful” readings.
Yet Caputo has made believers out of many, seemingly connecting with spirits not only during private sessions and on her long running TLC show but at mass presentations, including a local appearance in 2016.
On Saturday, June 22, Caputo will return to the La Crosse Center for “Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience,” during which Caputo will explain her “gift,” share personal stories, and “deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.”
Bold, energetic and emotive just as on “Long Island Medium,” Caputo walks around the audience during her live shows, letting the spirits guide her, Caputo says, to select individuals. While every attendee will not be approached directly, the medium of more than two decades says the impact is felt by much of the audience.
“People say, ‘I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t get a reading, but what I experienced was life changing,’” Caputo says.
The mom of two and bestselling author of three books, including 2017’s “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again,” first began sensing the spirit at four years old, unable to understand what she was seeing and feeling.
In her 20s, still suffering from debilitating anxiety after years of working with a therapist, Caputo’s mother introduced her to Pat Longo, a spiritual healer and teacher.
Longo informed Caputo much of her anxiety was caused by her suppression of the spirit’s energy, which she helped Caputo channel through her chakras, vortexes of energy on seven points along the spinal column and thought to disturb life energy.
Spirits, Caputo says, may communicate with her through symbols or signs but usually through a “sixth sense” of feeling and knowing. To signal to spirits she is “ready to go,” Caputo raises her vibration, she says, though contact doesn’t always require a summance of sorts.
“Wherever I am, if somebody needs to hear something, whatever it may be, the spirit gets my attention,” Caputo says. “I feel things that may mean nothing to me, but are life changing for the person (the spirit is) reaching.”
It may seem an exciting gift to have, but being a medium can be stressful and exhausting for Caputo, who says she experiences the physical symptoms of how the individual died, whether labored breathing, feeling the hit of an object to her head or a sensation of overflowing blood.
It lasts only a split second, she says, and the result is rewarding. Calling her clients her inspiration, Caputo says, “For them to go through that loss, and see my gift has helped them embrace life with happiness and joy after the loss of a loved one ... they’re my heroes.”
Humans are often left with guilt after someone passes, Caputo says, which spirits hope to appease. Caputo believes the soul never dies, spirits exhibiting personality and even humor when they communicate with her — their goal is not to frighten, but to comfort.
“There might be tears, there might be pain and sorrow, and yes, there’s still sadness,” Caputo says of readings. “But then you can get a bit of a smile or a joy that they know their loved ones are at peace.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.