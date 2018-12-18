Pianist Lorie Line returns to the Weber Center for the Performing Arts' Lyche Theatre for her annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 23.
In addition to bringing her concert grand piano for "Lord of Lords," Line also will have a guest vocalist and her Pop Chamber Orchestra for the show, which starts at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $59 and may be purchased at the Weber Center box office, by calling 608-784-9292 or online at www.webercenterarts.org.
