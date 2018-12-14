Country music duo Love and Theft made a big splash when they jumped into the music scene a decade ago. Their single “Angel Eyes” hit No. 1 and follow-up “Runaway” made the Top 10. Then, their record company dumped them.
As independents, Stephen Barker Liles and Eric Gunderson took their career into their own hands and in 2015 released “Whiskey on My Breath,” a spare, honest song about addiction that showcased the duo’s vocal chemistry. It didn’t show on the music charts, but it was a huge success online and a fan favorite. Liles and Gunderson directed the video for “Whiskey on My Breath,” which has more than 3.8 million plays on YouTube.
“It’s the biggest song we’ve had,” Liles said. After the song’s success, Love and Theft now are working with a new record company, with new management and are excited about where their career is taking them. The singer-songwriters will be at Features Sports Bar and Grill in West Salem for a concert on Friday, Dec. 21.
“It’s a wild ride,” Liles said. “The music industry is really up and down. You’ve got to keep at it. We’ve been rolling with the punches — but now you can really make your own waves.”
Love and Theft was on the road more than 200 days last year, but in between dates, they wrote and recorded an album that is due out someday soon.
They’ve shot videos for two songs, “Need to Breathe,” and “You Didn’t Want Me,” which have been released as singles ahead of the full album release.
“We are stoked,” Liles said. “It’s a little more like our earlier stuff, but it’s also more of what we’ve been wanting to do maybe our whole career.”
The duo was more involved in the process than they had been in the past.
“I guess we kind of earned the right to do that,” Liles said. “A lot of times early on, you have to say ‘yes’ a lot because you’re just trying to get in.”
Their new album was co-produced by Jim Ed Norman and Josh Leo, who are known for their work with The Eagles. “We are super-stoked to get to work with them,” Liles said. “The record definitely reflects them, but the record has some classic country elements and also that harmony thing that The Eagles had.”
Liles and Gunderson had been singing together for awhile before they discovered just how strong their harmonies were.
“Eric and I wrote a song called ‘Drowning,’” for Love and Theft’s 2009 album, “World Wide Open,” Liles said. “We went up to his studio upstairs and recorded an acoustic demo. Eric was singing lead on the choruses and I did a high harmony next to his voice. We put a little reverb on it and we listened back to it and it was literally just ‘whoa!’
“We had a little wow moment together, and we thought we should just keep rolling with it,” Liles said. “We’ve been singing together ever since.”
