LSO announces Rising Stars finalists; 4 students will perform with orchestra March 7

Two violinists and two pianists were chosen Saturday as finalists in the 21st annual La Crosse Symphony Orchestra Richard Record Rising Stars Concerto Competition.

The violinists are Emily Hauer, 18, of Appleton, Wis., and Katya Moeller, 15, of Coralville, Iowa. The piano finalists are Nita Qiu, 17, of Woodbury, Minn., and Jessica Jiang of Madison, Wis.

The four students will perform movements from their concertos with the full symphony orchestra at its March 7 concert in Viterbo University's Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. They will be judged at the concert and the winners will be announced on stage and receive cash prizes.

It is the second year the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra staged the finals at the spring concert. In the past, one pianist and one instrumentalist were chosen from the concerto competition and the two students played at an orchestra concert.

Twenty high school musicians competed for six spots in the semifinals. The other semifinalists were cellist Grace Kim, 17,of Waunakee, Wis., and pianist Jacob Taggart, 13, of Blaine, Minn.

