LSO plans to hold concerts

The La Crosse Symphony has announced plans for a pair of three-concert series at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center – one with limited seating this fall, and the other with a more traditional feel in spring 2021.

The symphony will perform three smaller chamber concerts in the fall so musicians can perform socially distanced on stage.

There will be 220 seats available of the 1,100 seats in the auditorium so attendees can be socially distanced. Masks are mandatory except while seated.

The concerts will be one hour and there will be no before-event, after-event or intermission as a health precaution. Tickets to the chamber concerts will go on sale to the public Aug. 17.

Early-bird sales to the three fall chamber concerts are now open to season ticket holders from 2019-2020 and any new season ticket holders for 2020-2021.

Season tickets and the concert lineup are available for the three spring concerts on March 6, May 1, and June 5, 2021, by logging on to www.LaCrosseSymphony.Org or calling LSO at office 608-783-2121.

