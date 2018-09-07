Chart-topping country singer/songwriter Luke Combs will perform next spring at the La Crosse Center, with LANCO and Jameson Rodgers joining him for the April 26 concert.
Combs stormed onto the country music landscape in 2017 as “one of the format’s burliest and brightest stars” (Vulture) with three consecutive No. 1 hit radio singles — “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours” and “One Number Away” — from his Gold-certified debut album, “This One’s for You.”
This summer, the iHeart Radio Awards Best New Country Artist also released “This One’s for You Too,” a 17-track expanded collection of his critically acclaimed debut album, with five brand new tracks. The album landed at No. 1 on Billboard Country Albums Chart, No. 4 on Billboard 200 Chart and immediately made the Top 10 on iTunes All-Genre Songs Chart.
Named Billboard’s Top 100 Artist and Top New Country Artist of 2018, Combs made country radio history as the first new solo male artist to achieve a multi-week No. 1 since 2001. The road warrior had a 55-city sold-out Don’t Tempt Me with a Good Time Tour, performed on all-star lineups for CMA Music Fest, Stagecoach & Austin City Limits and joined Jason Aldean on his summer 2018 nationwide High Noon Neon Tour.
Tickets are $35 for main floor general admission, with reserved tickets ranging from $25 to $50. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the La Crosse Center box office, at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. An online pre-sale is planned for Sept. 13 (details weren’t available at press time).
