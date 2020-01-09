Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Ashley for the Arts

Ashley for the Arts on Thursday announced the first act of its 2020 lineup: Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The classic rock band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Memorial Park in Arcadia.

The music and arts festival, now in its 12th year, features three stages for musical acts, as well as a 5K run/walk, an arts and crafts fair, a car show and other family-friendly events and activities.

One of the largest charity events in the state, Ashley for the Arts raises money for regional nonprofits, including many area school districts. In 2019, the event donated more than $590,000.

The 2020 event will be Aug. 6-8, and three-day tickets are on sale now for $15. For more information or to purchase, go to AshleyfortheArts.com.

