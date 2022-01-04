 Skip to main content
AP

Maine-based music retailer Bull Moose sold to employees

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The longtime Maine-based music retailer Bull Moose is being sold to its 140 employees.

The store said in a news release Tuesday that its founder, Brett Wickard, will stay on as interim CEO and chair of the board during the transition, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The chain has 11 locations in Maine and New Hampshire. Wickard opened the first store in Brunswick in 1989 when he was a student at Bowdoin College, the newspaper reported.

All locations of the store were closed Monday at 6 p.m. for a company meeting, the newspaper reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Portland Press Herald.

