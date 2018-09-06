La Crosse native Dave Marck, a New York-based jazz pianist since 1980, will present “Night and Day: A Celebration of Cole Porter” starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre, 929 Jackson St.
Marck will be joined by longtime colleagues Greg Balfany on saxophone, Karyn Quinn on bass, and Rich Macdonald on drums. Balfany and Quinn are retired from the music department at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, while MacDonald teaches percussion and is director of jazz studies at Winona State University.
Marck looks forward to featuring the music of Porter because "the beauty of Cole Porter's songs has created a desire in jazz musicians to use them as vehicles for improvisation,” he said. “I hope the audience enjoys our treatment of some of Porter's most familiar melodies.”
Marck spends much of the year in New York, where he is an acclaimed jazz pianist. He is originally from La Crosse and returns each year to visit friends and family and to perform in the area. The quartet will have five performances during this year's visit to La Crosse.
The concert is sponsored by the Bob and Jean Marck Family Gift of Music and the La Crosse Community Foundation Ambrosius Fund. The Marck Family Gift of Music was created in memory of Marck’s parents, Bob and Jean, to support free, live music events in the community.
The concert is free and open to all. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and seating is first-come, first-served. For more information, call the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100.
