Before his most recent album came out last May, people hadn’t heard much about Twin Cities-based singer/songwriter Mason Jennings for a while when a Star Tribune story came out at the end of December 2016 with the somewhat alarming headline, “Mason Jennings contemplates the future of his music career: ‘I’m not sure I’m up for it.’”
The piece went on to detail some of the singer’s struggles with agoraphobia, the music industry and his ability to make a living, and it intimated that his personal life was in trouble.
Two years later, Jennings is divorced, living with his new love and co-parenting partner who inspired his new album, “Songs From When We Met,” and has taken up painting as another creative outlet. Jennings, who released his self-titled debut album in 1997, performs Saturday, March 9, at the Cavalier Theater.
As he geared up for CD release parties when “Songs From When We Met” first came out, Jennings fielded questions in the basement of his new home, which overlooks a wildlife-rich lake in Minneapolis. Here are excerpts from that extensive interview, which first appeared in City Pages.
Q: Thinking about the music in the past, a lot of your fans equated a lot of your love songs with you and (your ex-wife). Therefore it was surprising to hear about your divorce. What about those songs now and then? What do they feel like to sing now, and how real was that for us as listeners?
JENNINGS: We both would always talk about it and it and she knew it and it was hard for her because 99 percent of the songs were spiritual based songs. I didn’t talk about it as much because you don’t want to be like, “All my songs are about god; all my songs are spiritual journeys.” But songs like “Be Here Now” or a lot of the songs that people come up to me and say, “That’s my wedding song,” that’s a song about my spiritual journey with God. … There are spiritual songs about God, and then I’ll add a little bit of humanness, because I believe that that’s an easier way to relate to the divine is through a personification. So I’ll add a verse that sounds like it’s sung to a woman, or another person, and that was hard for her because people would go, “That song’s about you.”
I guess anything I put out I’m OK singing, because they’re open-ended enough so they’re not diary songs, but I can see how people would go, “Wow, that does sound like it’s specifically about your first marriage.” I would just say that that’s a lot of my work right now, is like realizing I wasn’t very open with a lot of people, and I was presenting a thing that wasn’t necessarily happening. … A lot of the songs are wishes and dreams and hopes, like it’s coming from a subconscious place of hope.
Q: Your new record is very much written about new love and hope and all of that. What informed that?
JENNINGS: I met a woman named Josie and we fell in love, and it was one of those things where, I wasn’t doing very good. I met her, we basically looked at each other, we had like a signal, it felt like it was thousands of years old between our eyes and I was like, what just happened? And you know, I was just basically like, I’m with this person forever. Like it was just very clear: This is my match, this is my person, and she had the same feeling and we were like, this is bigger than our physicality, our body, anything… every single point matched. … I just felt this huge sense of gratitude. I’ve been searching for so many years, I’d been doing so bad, and all of a sudden this incredible light came into my life. I was just like, thank you.
Q: How has it all impacted your music?
JENNINGS: So we met, and I hadn’t been writing any songs for a while. The last record I wrote was songs written way before that record came out, which was a pretty dark record. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to write or tour and I was painting and stuff and then all of a sudden all of these songs came out really fast within a couple months, like 15 songs. And they were just open and rather than them being about a more hope-based mystical thing, they were from a very specific feeling.
There’s a song on there called “The Beginning,” and I’ve always written on my own, always, privately, I’m always alone in the house and can’t be around anybody, can’t look at anybody, and then Josie and I were just sitting on the couch looking at the lake and I started playing that guitar part and I was like, “What’s this sound like?” And she said, “It sounds like the beginning.” And the song just came out, and all of these songs are kind of like that.
Q: Is there part of you that thinks the world needs love and the world needs love songs?
JENNINGS: Yeah. There were a couple of songs that were going to be on this record that were pretty dark. My last record was pretty dark. I just watched the Childish Gambino video that everyone’s watching and I’m like, “OK, my 12-year-old just watched a church choir get massacred in graphic detail.” That’s what you’re going to put out in the world? I get why it’s being talked about but it’s graphic violence and it’s confusing. That’s his choice. I want to put forth like, true love happens, there’s a higher power here, we’re all loved. That’s how I’m feeling.
