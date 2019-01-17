Try 1 month for 99¢
Mason Jennings

Twin Cities-based singer/songwriter Mason Jennings is coming to La Crosse March 9 for a concert at the Cavalier Theater.

 Contributed photo

Tickets are now on sale for a March 9 concert featuring pop folk singer/songwriter Mason Jennings at La Crosse’s Cavalier Theater.

Drawn to the Twin Cities by a music scene that included Prince, The Jayhawks and The Replacements, Jennings has been a prolific recording artist, putting out 21 releases since his 1997 self-titled debut.

His 2009 album on Jack Johnson’s Brushfire Records, “Blood of Man,” won a four-star rating and a rave from Rolling Stone: “What makes Mason Jennings one of the best singer songwriters you’ve never heard of is his ragged intimate voice and his simple ruminations on God, war, hope and gratitude.”

Jennings got married in 2018 as well as releasing an album of songs inspired by his new romance and relationship called “Songs From When We Met.”

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and are available at eventbrite.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.