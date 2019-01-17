Tickets are now on sale for a March 9 concert featuring pop folk singer/songwriter Mason Jennings at La Crosse’s Cavalier Theater.
Drawn to the Twin Cities by a music scene that included Prince, The Jayhawks and The Replacements, Jennings has been a prolific recording artist, putting out 21 releases since his 1997 self-titled debut.
His 2009 album on Jack Johnson’s Brushfire Records, “Blood of Man,” won a four-star rating and a rave from Rolling Stone: “What makes Mason Jennings one of the best singer songwriters you’ve never heard of is his ragged intimate voice and his simple ruminations on God, war, hope and gratitude.”
Jennings got married in 2018 as well as releasing an album of songs inspired by his new romance and relationship called “Songs From When We Met.”
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and are available at eventbrite.com.
