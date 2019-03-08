The Pump House Regional Arts Center's annual patron recognition gala reception is set for Saturday, March 23, and the guests of honor will be Wendy and Mark Mattison, a couple long immersed in the La Crosse arts scene on multiple levels.
The Pump House annually honors arts champions for their commitment and contributions to the cultural life of the community, people who too often go unrecognized for "the powerful good work they do through the creative arts," said Toni Asher, executive director of the Pump House.
Natives of the plains of Minnesota, the Mattisons moved to La Crosse in 1976 after completing college in the Twin Cities, with Mark settling into a career as a veterinarian and Wendy working as a physical therapist, an instructor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and an arts educator.
In their years in La Crosse, the Mattisons have been involved in many aspects of the arts, supporting the endeavors of other artists as well as performing themselves. Both have been active actors over the years in the La Crosse Community Theatre and other troupes, and they've both performed as singers in a number of ensembles, including Wilma Scheffner's musical revues.
They also have helped keep the art of social ballroom dance alive through their involvement in the Senate Dance Club.
"Wendy and Mark Mattison have provided visionary leadership in the arts in our community for many years," Asher said. "A project with either Wendy or Mark Mattison will mean thoughtful work that generates inclusive engagement. They hold themselves to a high standard and inspire those around them to achieve excellence. Arts integration is a strategy they have long utilized to improve our community without ever looking for personal acknowledgment or reward."
Asher said it is typical of the Mattisons to deflect the spotlight from themselves, and that humble nature was borne out in a joint statement they made regarding the Pump House honor that praised the institution honoring them.
“We believe there are many good reasons to celebrate the Pump House Regional Center for the Arts. Over the past 40 years we have witnessed numerous opportunities, not only for ourselves, but for the hundreds of artists and community members who have crossed under its historic arches,” the Mattisons said in their joint statement. “Opening its doors to possibility, this gathering place has become home to a diverse community of people building connections through story, song, dance and visual art. The space is surrounded by walls that resonate its history and continues to lend fertile ground to visions ready to take flight.”
The patron recognition reception starts at 5 p.m. March 23 at the Pump House, 119 King St. Tickets are $45 before March 15, $55 after that date, with $30 of the price tax deductible.
For tickets or more information, call 608-785-1434 or visit thepumphouse.org.
