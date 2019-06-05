Maureen Freedland won the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra’s Conductor Wannabe competition.
The La Crosse County supervisor raised $16,762. Her selected nonprofit organization, La Crosse Jail Ministry, will receive $8,381.
Brad Quarberg, director of news and marketing at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was runner-up, raising $10,074. The La Crosse school board member chose the La Crosse Education Foundation Music Program, which will receive $5,037.
The two will each serve as guest conductors during Saturday’s symphony concert.
The contestants this year raised a total of $54,177 — half for the symphony, the other half for the designated nonprofits.
Other Conductor Wannabe contestants and their nonprofits organizations are:
• Andy and Peter Hughes raised $9,508 on behalf of the Mental Wellness Initiative at the Boys & Girls Club.
• Kathy Frise raised $6,608 for the Family & Children’s Center.
• Joel Dettwiler raised $4,671 for the Veteran’s Memorial Pool Campaign.
• Jeremiah Galvan raised $4,144 with Gundersen Health System’s Global Partner’s program.
• Miranda TerBeest raised $2,406 with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.