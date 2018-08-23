Tickets are on sale now for “Walking with Twain,” an active theater piece along the Mississippi River that features actor and storyteller Michael Scott portraying Mark Twain.
Through Scott’s portrayal, audience members will get to take a walk with one of America's greatest wordsmiths as he reflects on the river, society, and the stately city of La Crosse.
Performances start at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, running Sept. 7-22 (except. Sept. 8).
"Shakespeare wrote, 'All the world's a stage.' ‘Walking with Twain’ will test the theory with a theatrical production sans the theater," said Scott, well known for his “Ghosts of Historic La Crosse” downtown La Crosse storytelling walking tours.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased over the phone or at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org. For tickets or more information, call the box office at 608-784-9292.
