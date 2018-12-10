The La Crosse Center announced Monday that three-time Grammy winner Michael W. Smith is coming to the center for a May 9 stop on his Surrounded and United Tour with contemporary Christian rock supergroup Newsboys United.
Smith, whose latest album is titled "A Million Lights," has had success on both the mainstream and contemporary Christian charts. He hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991 with "Place in This World" and has sold more than 18 million albums in a career that goes back to the early 1980s.
He won his first Grammy Award early in his career, taking home a 1984 award for Best Gospel Performance by a Male for his second album. His other two Grammys were for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album for "I'll Lead You Home" (1995) and "Worship Again" (2002).
Last week, Smith performed his song “Friends” at President George H.W. Bush’s funeral, an experience he described as “an honor beyond words.”
Newsboys formed as The News in 1985 in Australia, changing it to Newsboys to avoid confusion with Huey Lewis and the News. In a stellar career, the band has sold more than 10 million albums and earned four Grammy nominations.
Newsboys United's lineup includes Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis, along with former Newsboys members Peter Furler and Phil Joel.
Tickets range from $29.75 to $99.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the La Crosse Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. For information on ticket presales, which start Dec. 11, visit michaelwsmith.com.
