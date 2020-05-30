Mid West Music Fest announces artists' fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mid West Music Fest and its community partners announce their development of the Greater La Crosse Artist Relief Fund as part of an effort to support local artists who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

The GoFundMe program organized by the MWMF will see 100% of funds going directly artists living in La Crosse, Vernon and Winona counties via a micro-grant and application process.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/greater-la-crosse-artist-relief-fund.

A link to the artist application can be found on the GoFundMe page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.