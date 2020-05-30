You are the owner of this article.
Mid West Music Fest announces artists' fund
Mid West Music Fest announces artists' fund

The Mid West Music Fest and its community partners announce their development of the Greater La Crosse Artist Relief Fund as part of an effort to support local artists who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

The GoFundMe program organized by the MWMF will see 100% of funds going directly artists living in La Crosse, Vernon and Winona counties via a micro-grant and application process.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/greater-la-crosse-artist-relief-fund.

A link to the artist application can be found on the GoFundMe page. 

