More than 100 musical acts have been lined up for the 10th anniversary edition of Mid West Music Fest, which will take place over two weekends — May 3-4 in Winona and May 17-18 in La Crosse.
The festival, which started in Winona and expanded to include La Crosse three years ago, was pushed into May after 2018’s La Crosse festival weekend in April was hit by a blizzard. The change in festival dates allows for use of outdoor venues, such as the newly refurbished Levee Park in Winona and the Oktoberfest grounds in La Crosse.
New headliners for 2019 in La Crosse include honky-tonk rockers Banditos, Americana/indie rocker Ruby Boots, and funk band Luthi (all from Nashville), Denver-based Great American Taxi (which includes La Crosse’s Chad Staehly), La Crosse native Reed Grimm, and Midwest-based The Last Revel, a nationally touring act.
New headliners for 2019 in Winona include Twin Cities soulsters Nooky Jones, Doomtree hip hop artists Longshot and Lazerbeak, funk band Alex Rossi and indie-synth act Graveyard Club.
The festival also sees the return of past favorites including Duluth’s Charlie Parr and Black Eyed Snakes, Eau Claire’s Them Coulee Boys, La Crosse’s TUGG and Milwaukee’s De La Buena, playing in Winona after the band’s stellar La Crosse performance in 2018. Winona’s Mike Munson will perform along with Mississippi’s Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, following up their recent collaboration on Munson’s new album “Rose Hill.”
The 2019 festival in Winona will highlight the contribution of women to the local music scene with a Women in Minnesota Music Showcase at the Burke Music House, sponsored by Treedome, The Current, and Carpet Booth Studios, featuring performances by Abby Wolf, Humbird and Annie Mack.
The festival will again showcase some well-seasoned artists among the younger up and coming acts — including Milwaukee’s R&B/Funk/Latin maestro Paul Cebar, Minneapolis’ New Primitives with percussion legends Stanley Kipper and Chico Perez, and Walter Salas-Humura of The Silos, a band that was foundational alongside Midwest acts Uncle Tupelo, The Jayhawks and The Bottle Rockets in establishing the alt country genre.
The festival has added more events for children and families. Dr. Bob’s puppets will return, as well as newcomers The Dangerous Fun Show sideshow performer, the Magick Solar Suitcase, an interactive electronic music collaboration and a vintage clothing and maker market. Stages in both Winona and La Crosse will provide a space for local youth to perform.
Adults who are kids at heart also will be treated to a performance by crooning comedy sensation Clownvis Presley, called “better than the real Elvis” by LA Weekly.
More details about musical acts booked this year can be found at midwestmusicfest.org.
Early bird weekend passes are available for $35 at eventbrite.com. People interested in donating to support Mid West Music Fest, can contact festival director Parker Forsell at parker.f@midwestmusicfest.org.
