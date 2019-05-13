With nearly 60 performance scheduled during two days, the La Crosse portion of the Mid West Music Festival is set to rock the Coulee Region this week with top notch regional acts plus “breaking” new bands and artists from places like Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville and Los Angeles.
Festival Director Parker Forsell has scouted many of the artists appearing here — either in Nashville or at other music festivals — and he vouches for the quality of the bands ultimately chosen. Now in its 10th year, the MWMF gathers more than 5,500 musicians in La Crosse and Winona during two weekends (the Winona portion of the festival was held May 3-4).
“While it might seem like a lot of bands,” Forsell said, “these were winnowed down from around 1,000 bands in all.” He added that the festival is a rare opportunity for Coulee Region music lovers to see talent they’d normally have to travel hundreds of miles to hear.
“Part of what we’re trying to do is get the bands that are just breaking out right now,” Forsell said. “We’re considered a secondary market by the bigger agencies. They’ll say, ‘Why should we send a band to La Crosse?’”
That’s why it’s such a rare treat to see, for example, a band like Ruby Boots, named ”Artist to Watch” at Nashville’s Americana Festival — or The Sea The Sea, an upstate New York indie folk-pop band that, according to the Huffington Post, features “two of the loveliest male-female voices you might ever hear this or any other year.”
Although there’s quite a bit of folk scheduled for the MWMF this year, one of the best things about the event is the variety of genres represented and the plentiful opportunities to discover new bands or styles of music you might not have even known you liked.
Besides folk, there are bluegrass, pop, punk, soul, jazz, electronic, honky tonk, rock, reggae and even swing bands on the schedule. And, of course, many of the bands incorporate elements of those styles while adding their own twists. The Hooten Hallers, to cite just one example, are a threesome from Columbia, Missouri, with an unusual lineup of lap steel, drums and bass saxophone. They’ll veer from blues to a country ballad with three-part harmony to a raucous dance number all in the same set.
The Hooten Hallers and Ruby Boots perform Friday evening at tent stages on the Oktoberfest grounds. Two such outdoor stages were added this year, something that wasn’t possible in previous years when the festival was held in April. After last year’s late-season snowstorm created havoc for organizers, the festival has been moved to May and organizers are confident that’s a better fit for both musicians and fans.
For those who haven’t experienced the MWMF before, it’s a delight for music lovers. Bands only play one set of about an hour at each of the eight venues. That means you’re probably going to hear the most crowd-pleasing tunes from every artist.
Meanwhile, one of the best things about the festival is that if the music you’re hearing at any one place isn’t your cup of tea, you can easily move to the next venue and see something completely different. After all, it’s only a short walk from the Root Note to the Cavalier, the Grand Hotel Ballroom or the Charmant.
Fans who do a little bit of homework ahead of time will enjoy the festival even more. The MWMF has the full schedule and a Spotify link on its webpage (midwestmusicfest.org) where you can listen to cuts from the various bands — or you can look them up yourself on YouTube.
Also new this year are shops at the Oktoberfest Grounds. Forsell calls it “a festival within a festival.” Those shops will be a blend of local artist offerings and vintage items. In addition, two youth stages will be set up on the Oktoberfest grounds with kid-friendly attractions like puppet shows and something called The Dangerous Fun Show.
Still, good music will be the main attraction. Critically acclaimed bands from other parts of the country like Denver’s Great American Taxi or Philadelphia’s Mo Lowda and the Humble will be sharing stages with local and regional favorites like Andy Hughes, TUGG, The Last Revel, Reed Grimm and Porcupine.
It should be a memorable two days and Forsell noted that there’s a special kind of vibe that’s associated with this kind of festival. Because they play only one set, bands get a rare chance to hang out afterward with their contemporaries or discover new bands themselves. Plus, audiences tend to be enthusiastic and not as jaded as they might be in a bigger city.
“For artists coming from a place like Nashville, it might be their first time in a river town,” Forsell said. “People tell us there’s just a different kind of energy here.”
