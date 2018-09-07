The 54th annual Midwest Banjo Jamboree is set for next weekend — Sept. 14-16 — in La Crosse.
Banjo festival events kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. at Huck Finn’s on the Water, 129 Marina Drive, and will feature a jam session hosted by La Crosse’s own Paul Erickson, who last year was inducted into the American Banjo Museum’s National Four-String Banjo Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
On Saturday, there will be a jam from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Houghton’s, 1002 Jackson St. That will be followed by a Mississippi River cruise on the La Crosse Queen from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The boat departs from Riverside Park, and tickets cost $20. The day ends with the Saturday Night Banjo Party, a tradition showcasing the best of the best in the banjo world, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Castaways on the Island, 131 Clinton St., with music starting at 7.
The jamboree continues Sunday, with a workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. at the La Crosse American Legion, 711 S. Sixth St., followed by The Main Event, the country’s longest continuously running banjo show. Tickets cost $7, with children 15 and younger admitted free. The three-day festival concludes with an afterglow party at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Freighthouse, 107 Vine. St.
For more information about the jamboree, visit www.midwestbanjofest.com.
