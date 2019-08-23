The 55th annual Midwest Banjo Jamboree will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Boot Hill Bar and Grill, 1501 St Andrew St., and run whole the weekend, ending with the "Afterglow" cast party at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Freight House, 107 Vine St.
Become a part of the legend of the oldest continuously running Banjo Show in America and enjoy the meals, music and merry-making of the myriad of banjo-centric events. Tickets are available for the three main events of the weekend: the Saturday morning Riverboat cruise is $20, the Saturday night Banjo party at Le Chateau is $36, and the Main Event featuring soloist and group performances as well as up-and-coming entertainers is $7.
Tickets must be reserved in advance as space is limited, and checks made out to Midwest Banjo Club and sent to Doris Mitchell, 11848 State 26, Brownsville MN 55919. More information on the event can be found at http://www.midwestbanjofest.com/ or by calling 608-387-4274.
