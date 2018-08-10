Acclaimed guitarist Mike Munson will celebrate his new album, “Rose Hill,” with an appearance from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Ecker's Apple Farm, W27062 Hwy. 54/35, near Trempealeau.
Munson's new album is on Blue Front Records, a record label based in Bentonia, Miss. “Rose Hill” was recorded in the spring of 2017 at the Blue Front Cafe, the oldest continually operating juke joint in the United States. Munson had made many trips to the area in his study of country blues and was continually drawn to the atmosphere and music of Bentonia.
Bentonia has become known for its unique brand of blues often characterized as eerie and ethereal. It has been home to a long line of bluesmen including Skip James, Henry Stuckey, Jack Owens, Bud Spires and Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, the owner and operator of the Blue Front Cafe.
“Rose Hill” features harmonica and vocals by Holmes, as well as vocal contributions from Libby Rae Watson.
