Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers

Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers, one of the top rockabilly acts in the country, will provide the music for the adults-only Mayhem Under the Sea dance at this year's Mississippi Mayhem event in West Salem.

 Contributed photo

Mississippi Mayhem, an annual celebration of hot rods and retro/rockabilly culture and music, returns Sept. 7-8 for its sixth year at the La Crosse County Fairgrounds in West Salem.

The event, started by West Salem’s Rebecca Brown, annually draws thousands of visitors and hundreds of vehicles for the unique car show highlighting pre-1964 vehicles, from rat rods and custom cars to vintage motorcycles and kitschy camper trailers.

The car show starts at noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, and both days will feature flame-throwing demonstrations, a swap meet and vendors offering everything from vintage toys, car parts and art to clothing and retro hairstyling.

Saturday’s festivities also will include midway games, a vintage bicycle relay race, a Miss Mayhem pin-up pageant and dance contest.

New this year is a Mayhem Under the Sea dance, a keen shindig meant for cats and kittens 21 and older (there will be spiked punch and no chaperones). The dance starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, and participants are encouraged to wear their classiest (or tackiest) vintage formal attire.

A grand march will take place at 8 p.m., with coronation of a king and queen at 9:30 p.m. Music starts at 8:30 p.m. courtesy of Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers. Lipinsky, winner of the Ameripolitan Music Awards Rockabilly Artist of the Year honor, played Jerry Lee Lewis in the Broadway hit, “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Other musical acts performing Rockabilly Riot on Saturday and The Toxenes, Hell Bent Rockers and Jake’O McCluskey on Friday.

Admission is $10 for a day pass or $15 for a weekend pass, with a $5 admisison charge for the Mayhem Under the Sea dance. Active duty and retired members of the military are admitted free with ID, as are children 12 and younger with a paid adult.

For more details, visit www.mississippimayhem.com.

La Crosse Tribune entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

