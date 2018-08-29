Mississippi Mayhem, an annual celebration of hot rods and retro/rockabilly culture and music, returns Sept. 7-8 for its sixth year at the La Crosse County Fairgrounds in West Salem.
The event, started by West Salem’s Rebecca Brown, annually draws thousands of visitors and hundreds of vehicles for the unique car show highlighting pre-1964 vehicles, from rat rods and custom cars to vintage motorcycles and kitschy camper trailers.
The car show starts at noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, and both days will feature flame-throwing demonstrations, a swap meet and vendors offering everything from vintage toys, car parts and art to clothing and retro hairstyling.
Saturday’s festivities also will include midway games, a vintage bicycle relay race, a Miss Mayhem pin-up pageant and dance contest.
New this year is a Mayhem Under the Sea dance, a keen shindig meant for cats and kittens 21 and older (there will be spiked punch and no chaperones). The dance starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, and participants are encouraged to wear their classiest (or tackiest) vintage formal attire.
A grand march will take place at 8 p.m., with coronation of a king and queen at 9:30 p.m. Music starts at 8:30 p.m. courtesy of
Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers. Lipinsky, winner of the Ameripolitan Music Awards Rockabilly Artist of the Year honor, played Jerry Lee Lewis in the Broadway hit, “Million Dollar Quartet.”
Other musical acts performing Rockabilly Riot on Saturday and The Toxenes, Hell Bent Rockers and Jake’O McCluskey on Friday.
Admission is $10 for a day pass or $15 for a weekend pass, with a $5 admisison charge for the Mayhem Under the Sea dance. Active duty and retired members of the military are admitted free with ID, as are children 12 and younger with a paid adult.
Mississippi Mayhem 01
This 1957 Chevy, a familiar sight to area residents, was one of two cars brought to last weekend's third annual Mississippi Mayhem event by West Salem residents Tony Ciano and Mary Teclaw. The event, held Friday and Saturday at the La Crosse County Fairgrounds in West Salem, was a combined car show and celebration of retro rock 'n' roll culture.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 02
Some people who brought their cars to Mississippi Mayhem last weekend brought props, including drive-in movie theater speakers that were actually wired for sound.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 03
This Volkswagon camper van at Mississippi Mayhem offered a glimpse of old-style camping, but there were also a number of "canned ham" vintage campers set up at the event at the fairgrounds that participants actually used for overnight lodging.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 04
One big difference in this highly customized Chevy Corvair is it now has an engine (a much more powerful engine) in the front. Corvairs were the only American-designed, mass produced car with an air-cooled, rear-mounted engine.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 05
This custom hot rod started life as a four-door 1953 Ford. Noah Faraday of Minneapolis transformed it into a low, low, low rider with no doors, no hood, no instruments or lights on the dashboard and one luxuriously leather tuck-and-roll-upholstered bench seat.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 06
Noah Faraday's customized 1953 Ford is about 38 inches high at the highest point of the windshield. In addition to cutting off the roof, he also trimed 8 to 9 inches from the bottom of the car. He completed work on the car about two months ago and drove it to last weekend's Mississippi Mayhem event in West Salem, giving people there one of the first chances to see his creation.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 07
Noah Faraday was able to get his customized 1953 Ford to sit so low by eliminating the driveshaft, which normally runs from the transmission to the back axle. To do that, he mounted the Corvair engine from the vehicle pictured a few frames back in his car, and added a compressor to it that provides the ability to raise and lower the car.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 08
Mississippi Mayhem featured a lot more "rat rods" than slick customized cars like Faraday's 1953 Ford.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 09
This year's Mississippi Mayhem drew more than 400 cars, up from last year's 320.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 10
The third annual Mississippi Mayhem drew so many spectators this year that they ran out of wristbands at the entrance.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 11
A Mississippi Mayhem tradition has been the "flame throwing" event. Three cars took part on Friday and four were involved on Saturday.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 12
Extended exhaust pipes with gasoline, kerosene or other flammable liquids injected into the hot exhaust produce balls of flame that can reach 30 feet high.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 13
The main display area at Mississippi Mayhem was reserved for cars produced in 1964 or before, with another "pre-show" parking area available for later model vehicles. The event also featured motorcycles.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 14
Many Mississippi Mayhem participants dressed in retro clothing, evoking the 1940s and '50s.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 15
Some Mississippi Mayhem cars just came and parked. Others, like this Ford Model A, came with educational displays.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 16
Behind these vehicles was the camping area for Mississippi Mayhem participants who brought vintage camper trailers.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 17
Mississippi Mayhem offered plenty of things to do, including midway games, food, music, car-gazing, shopping, but sometimes you just need to take a little rest.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 18
Wyatt Smith of Genoa City might be too young to drive, but that doesn't mean he can't have a cool ride. His 16-year-old brother fabricated this custom wago for him.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 19
In addition to vintage cars, a lot of Mississippi Mayhem participants also brought vintage bicycles and motorized mini-bikes. Pictured here is Carleen Snow, 12, of Rio, Wis., who rode a modern bike in retro garb.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 20
Jennie Garbunow of Cottage Grove, Minn., who goes by the pinup name Marilyn Mercury, was the winner of the Miss Mayhem contest at last year's event. She brought a vintage bike this year to get around the event grounds at the La Crosse County Fairgrounds.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 21
Mairee Gerrits of Green Bay passes the "dynamite" baton to her father, Dan, during a bicycle relay heat race Saturday at the Mississippi Mayhem event. Participants had to ride on vintage bikes. Mairee rode a 1969 Huffy Sportsman while her father rode a 1971 Raleigh Sprite 27.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 22
Vendors had a wide variety of vintage (or vintage-style) goods for sale at Mississippi Mayhem, with two buildings housing booths offering merchandise at the La Crosse County Fairgrounds.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 23
Vintage hats of all sorts for men and women were among the retro clothing for sale at the Mississippi Mayhem last weekend.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 26
Mississippi Mayhem is a celebration of cool cars and the hot-rod culture, and many of the people who participate sport tattoos. This year's event featured an on-site tattoo booth, offering people a chance to get work done by La Crosse's "Wizard."
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 27
Kerriann Placko, left, and Annie Shurson had a brief respite from serving beer at the Mississippi Mayhem event Friday evening. Both came from the Twin Cities, and they dressed in the retro style that Mayhem celebrates.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 28
Saturday's activities at the third annual Mississippi Mayhem event featured a Little Miss Mayhem and Little Mister Mayhem competition. Mayhem founder and chief organizer Rebecca Brown, left, served as emcee for the contest, introducing and interviewing the young contestants, including 4-year-old Audrina Mueller.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 29
Contestants in the Little Miss and Mister Mayhem contest were as old as 8, with this lad being the youngest at only 3 years old.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 30
Charlie Martin celebrates his victory in the Little Mister Mayhem competition.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 31
Audrina Mueller takes a cue from Little Mister Mayhem winner Charlie Martin in striking a pose after she was named winner of the Miss Mayhem competition.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 32
Rebecca Brown also served as the emcee for the Miss Mayhem competition Saturday at the third annual Mississippi Mayhem event. The event was a "pin-up" pageant, with contestants having roughly a minute to come onstage and pose with a variety of vintage props while their introductions were read by Brown, who also competes in such pageants under the pin-up name Fanny Freckles. Here she helps prepare the Miss Mayhem judges, from left, Shannon Brooke of Sacramento, California, Carmen Lee of Stevens Point and Dan and Ryan Deicher of La Crosse.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 33
Miss Mayhem contestants, who adopt pin-up nicknames to compete, wait for their turn to take the stage in Saturday's pin-up pageant. Saturday's competition featured 22 contestants.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 34
Miss Mayhem emcee Rebecca Brown, left, looks on as last year's Miss Mayhem Jennie Garbunow (Marilyn Mercury) introduces last year's Little Miss Mayhem.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 35
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 1 was Cheeky La Bamba.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 36
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 2 was Ellen Von Cruise.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 37
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 3 was Mimi Meow.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 38
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 4 was River Vixen.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 39
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 5 was Dreamy Drea.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 40
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 6 was Flathead Fannie.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 41
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 7 was Jezebel Ayr.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 42
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 8 was Patti Pierogi. Her fellow contestants voted her the "Pin-ups Pick" title, which is kind of like the Miss Congeniality title.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 43
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 9 was Sweet Karoline.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 46
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 12 was Kentucky Kitten.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 47
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 13 was Jacqueline Silver.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 48
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 14 was Ginny Rosewater.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 49
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 15 was Scarlet Rogers.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 50
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 16 was Laurie.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 51
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 17 was Harley Rose.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 52
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 18 was Honey B. Have.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 53
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 19 was Jenna Sue.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 54
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 20 was Rubie Lee.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 55
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 21 was Dee Risive.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 56
Miss Mayhem contestant No. 22 was Rosie Riveter.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 57
After the first round of posing in the Miss Mayhem competition, the top 13 contestants each answered an onstage question, after which it was narrowed down to five finalists. This year the finalists included, from left, Mimi Meow, Kentucky Kitten, Harley Rose, Honey B. Have and Sweet Karoline. This year for the first time the judge's scores resulted in a tie for the top contestants between pin-up pageant veteran Mimi Meow and first-timer Honey B. Have.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 58
To break the Miss Mayhem tie, Mimi Meow (above) and Honey B. Have took part in a pose-off, where each did five poses.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 59
To break the Miss Mayhem tie, Mimi Meow and Honey B. Have (above) took part in a pose-off, where each did five poses.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 60
After the pose-off, emcee Rebecca Brown asked for audience response to decide the winner, who would get the title of Miss Mayhem, with the Miss Bombshell title going to the runner-up. After the first audience response resulted in another tie, so the contestants did one more pose. After that, audience response favored Honey B. Have and she was crowned the 2015 Miss Mayhem by last year's winner Jennie Garbunow.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 61
In real life, Honey B. Have goes by the name of Kate Pahl and lives in Madison, while Mimi Meow goes by Amy Smith and lives in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 62
In addition to a constant soundtrack of vintage rock 'n' roll and rockabilly music, Mississippi Mayhem also featured live music. Friday night's band was Three on the Tree, while Saturday's music started with Slant 6, an Illinois quartet featuring Mike Harmison (above) on guitar.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 63
Denise and Steve Saunders of Garnavillo, Iowa, were among the dancers who cut a rug to the live rockabilly music at this year's Mississippi Mayhem.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 64
In addition to guitarist Mike Harmison and bassist Stan Smart, Slant 6 also included singer Consuelo Pierce and drummer Mark Seely.
Randy Erickson photo
Mississippi Mayhem 65
After a two-hour set by New York rockabilly band Gas House Gorillas, Saturday evenings Mississippi Mayhem entertainment was closed out by Switchblade 3, a Los Angeles-based trio featuring Brad Hayman on bass and vocals and Eitaro Sako on guitar.
Randy Erickson photo
