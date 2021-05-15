Mixed reactions to cancellation of Burning Man in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The cancellation of Burning Man for the second year is drawing mixed reaction in northern Nevada, where some businesses and tourism officials say they’ll miss the economic boost from festival-goers but health officials are glad they won’t contribute to increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The counter-culture festival in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Reno typically attracts nearly 80,000 people who spend an estimated $63 million in Nevada.

Officials at Reno-Tahoe International Airport are among those who were hoping the event would return at the end of August after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic.

“Let’s face it, our world needs Burning Man right now. If you want to celebrate coming out of a pandemic, Burning Man is perfect,” airport spokesman Brian Kulpin said.

“We missed them last year, and we’ll miss them again this year,” he told the Reno Gazette Journal.

Health officials’ concerns were based in part on the fact event attracts people from all over the world in places with wide varieties of COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates and virus variants.