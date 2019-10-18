Enjoy a night at the movies -- at the library, for free!
The featured Monday Night at the Movies film for Monday, Oct. 21, is 2018’s “Paterson,” starring Adam Driver as a hardworking New Jersey bus driver who writes poetry and Golshifteh Farahani as his encouraging wife.
Come for the film, stay for the free popcorn! The event is held at 6 p.m. every Monday through Dec. 30 at Main Library, 800 Main St. Up next on Oct. 28 is “Coco.”
For more information or to learn about other upcoming library events, go to www.lacrosselibrary.org/events/upcoming.
