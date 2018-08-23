The Moon Tunes Allman Brothers Band tribute concert that was rained out Aug. 16 has been rescheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28.
The Allman Brothers show will feature Gregg "Cheech" Hall, Jimbo Zill and Tommy Bentz on guitars and vocals, Matt Becker on keyboards, Clark Thaldorf on bass, and Alex Burgess on drums.
As with all Moon Tunes concerts, the show will be at the Riverside Park band stand.
Tonight (Aug. 23) will offer a doubleheader concert. The Ultrasonic Duo (Don D. Harvey and Greg Growkowsky) will perform songs by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, the Moon Tunes debut for their popular tribute show. The evening also will feature the return of the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young tribute, which will feature Dan Sebranek, Hans Mayer, Mariah Cody, Mary Cortese and others.
On Thursday, Aug. 30, Irene Keenan Jr. will be joined by nine other female vocalists in a Sonic Cabaret "Women in Rock" tribute concert.
The Moon Tunes season concludes Thursday, Sept. 6, with a concert featuring bands that were at the 1968 Monterey Pops concert as well as some that were at the 1969 Woodstock concert.
Updates and more information are available on the Moon Tunes Facebook page.
