Moon Tunes holding drive-in concert Thursday at Pearl Street Brewery

Moon Tunes, an outdoor concert series that normally brings people with picnics and lawn chairs to Riverside Park, will host its first ever drive-in concert this week.

The concert will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 St. Andrew St., where guests will remain in their cars to enjoy music by Matt Mahlum.

Guests will be able to purchase dinner from Piggy's at the event. A pulled-pork dinner and a six-pack of beer from Pearl Street Brewery will be sold for $20. Additional plates can be purchased for $10.

Part of the proceeds will be going to the local bar and restaurant relief project.

The concert also will be livestreamed on the Moon Tunes Facebook page.

