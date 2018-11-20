Try 3 months for $3
Orphan Horse

In "Orphan Horse," a movie released on DVD this week that was written by Onalaska native Mark Hefti, Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight plays a retired horse trainer who takes a runaway girl under his wing.

"Orphan Horse," a feature film written by Onalaska native Mark Hefti and starring Academy Award winner Jon Voight, is now available on DVD and streaming services.

Mark Hefti

Hefti

The movie, directed by Sean McNamara ("The Miracle Season," "Soul Surfer") and filmed on location in Kentucky, tells the story of a young runaway girl (Alexa Nisenson) who hides out in a retired horse trainer's barn, forming a bond with the trainer's troubled filly (and eventually the trainer, too).

In addition to writing "Orphan Horse," Hefti also was credited as an executive producer. He also was writer and executive producer on "Surviving the Wild," another movie that starred Voight.

Hefti said "Orphan Horse" might end up at some point on Netflix and Showtime.

Meanwhile, Hefti has an adaptation of Jack London's "White Fang" in pre-production and at least three other scripts in the works, including one called "April Snow" that is currently being shot in Italy.

Heftis and Voight

Mark Hefti and his family recent had lunch with Jon Voight in Los Angeles. Pictured here are, from left, Gary Hefti, Jon Voight, Mary Hefti, Vanessa Covarrubias, Brooklyn Rose Hefti and Mark Hefti. Hefti's parents Mary and Gary both grew up in La Crosse and recently moved to the Eau Claire area.
Orphan Horse

Tags

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

