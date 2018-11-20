"Orphan Horse," a feature film written by Onalaska native Mark Hefti and starring Academy Award winner Jon Voight, is now available on DVD and streaming services.
The movie, directed by Sean McNamara ("The Miracle Season," "Soul Surfer") and filmed on location in Kentucky, tells the story of a young runaway girl (Alexa Nisenson) who hides out in a retired horse trainer's barn, forming a bond with the trainer's troubled filly (and eventually the trainer, too).
In addition to writing "Orphan Horse," Hefti also was credited as an executive producer. He also was writer and executive producer on "Surviving the Wild," another movie that starred Voight.
Hefti said "Orphan Horse" might end up at some point on Netflix and Showtime.
Meanwhile, Hefti has an adaptation of Jack London's "White Fang" in pre-production and at least three other scripts in the works, including one called "April Snow" that is currently being shot in Italy.
