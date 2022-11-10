How movie ticket prices and sales have fluctuated over time

- 2016
--- Tickets sold: 1.3B
--- Average ticket price: $8.65 (2022$ 10.64)
- 2022
--- Tickets sold: 0.828B
--- Average ticket price: $9.17 (2022$ 9.17)
Did the presidency of Donald Trump, political movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, and the coronavirus pandemic affect the movie industry? Yes and no. Several acclaimed, politically charged flicks—such as "BlacKkKlansman," "The Post," and "Judas and the Black Messiah"—made waves at the Academy Awards, while "Star Wars" movies and Marvel films like "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame" took over the box office in the years leading up to the pandemic.
This period also saw the rise of theaters accepting subscription-based ticketing through services like MoviePass, which led major movie theater chains like AMC and Regal to offer their own monthly subscription services.
Once COVID hit in 2020, theaters and studios were shut down for many months. But in 2021 and 2022, films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Top Gun: Maverick" performed exceedingly well at the box office, signifying a possible hopeful return to theaters.
