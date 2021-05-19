Multiple documentaries explore history of Black Wall Street and Tulsa Race Massacre

Brown was born in Oklahoma and said she lived in Tulsa for a while as a child. Her paternal grandmother was born in Boley. Her father is a Baptist minister in Tulsa.

Brown hasn’t seen all of the race massacre documentaries, but she suggested that, in general, the intent of the documentary filmmakers has been to uncover this piece of history so people can understand what happened during the massacre — and what led up to it — so that it becomes part of the conversation in our country’s history.

“So the goal would be to dive back in history and try to figure out what happened, and then report the truth in the films so that mass audiences can understand this period in history when racial massacres occurred,” she said.

The Tulsa World screened advance previews of the History Channel’s documentary (a film in 10 acts) and the PBS documentary. The search for mass graves at Oaklawn Cemetery is a common denominator. The late Dr. Clyde Snow, a forensic anthropologist, said this in the PBS documentary: “The objectives of our investigations are to put our findings in the historical records, so that the revisionists can’t come along in a generation or two and say ‘this never happened.’ It’s hard for a revisionist to argue with a skull with a gunshot wound in the head.”