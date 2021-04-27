'Nomadland' is second Best Picture Oscar winner to be filmed in Nebraska

When “Nomadland” won the Academy Award for Best Picture on Sunday, Nebraska landed its second Best Picture Oscar.

Of course, the state's first Best Picture award was 1983’s “Terms of Endearment,” which was filmed primarily in Lincoln. It won five Oscars, including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Nomadland" was nominated in six categories, winning three, with Frances McDormand, who produced the film, taking the Best Actress Oscar, and Chloé Zhao becoming only the second woman and first woman of color to be named Best Director.

Zhao has a career-long relationship with Nebraska that began in 2016 when she appeared at the Ross Media Arts Center for a screening of her first film, “Songs My Brother Taught Me,” a family story that was set in and filmed on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Zhao returned to Pine Ridge for 2018’s story of a Native rodeo cowboy, “The Rider.” A few scenes in that picture were filmed outside Rushville and at Omaha’s QLI Rehabilitation Center.