The Muse Theatre’s 2018-19 season has gotten off to a rough start, but artistic director Vicki Elwood is getting things back on track with a theater piece with which she’s very comfortable: “The Vagina Monologues.”
The Muse, housed in a former church, had to have major work done on the roof, forcing the cancellation of the early part of the season, but “The Vagina Monologues” will be back on the Muse stage for three nights starting Thursday, Jan. 31, after a sold-out revival last year.
“We turned away so many people last year that we decided to bring it back once again,” said Elwood, who owns the Muse with her husband, Don.
Elwood’s history with Eve Ensler’s groundbreaking episodic play goes back to 2002 and she has directed “The Vagina Monologues” more than a dozen times.
“The reason I keep doing it is I’ve met so many women community members,” Elwood said. “We’ve become very tight friends. That’s kind of what’s so cool about it.”
Ensler wrote the play after interviewing about 200 women about aspects of sexuality and femininity in the mid-1990s, originally presenting it herself as a one-woman play. She originally envisioned it as an exploration and celebration of women’s sexuality, but it took on a new mission of combating violence against women in 1998 when she and others launched the V-Day movement.
Although it started as a one-woman show, the 16 segments of “The Vagina Monologue” are routinely presented by different women, all of them seated on stage throughout the show.
While the play deals with some very serious topics, there are also plenty of lighter moments, and Elwood might be doing what is arguably the funniest part of the play this year. “Humor is such a great way to handle a subject,” she said.
The cast is a mix of veterans and plenty of newcomers, including Denise Christy, a former English teacher from Milwaukee who moved to the area in 2014. “She’s terrific,” Elwood said. “It was meant to be that we met.”
The cast also includes two women with the Mama Moon Theatre Company — Joeann Tesar and Mary Beth Specht — who come all the way from Prairie du Chien to be a part of “The Vagina Monologues.”
“They are so committed to doing theater,” Elwood said. “They’re just wonderful women and great theater colleagues and fantastic actors.”
Future theater productions at the Muse are planned, but they won’t be announced until the money is in hand to buy the rights — finances have been tight because of the roof work.
