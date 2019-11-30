Muse Theatre in La Crosse to present an edgy Christmas story

Like George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” O’Flanagan receives a visit from an angel who shows her the disastrous direction her life is heading. “In addition, the play includes classic characters you’ve seen in old movies — the gangsters, the ingénues, the old people cast as comic foils,” Elwood said.

This is not your usual holiday season fare, though. “It’s a little edgier,” Elwood said. “More like something you’d see in Chicago or New York, but we have the audience for it. It might be a little risqué, but it’s harmless compared to what you’d see on HBO.”

The play ran for years in New York (with Busch in the starring role), yet Elwood only heard about it because of her television watching habits. She was watching a TV talk show that had Sarah Jessica Parker on as a guest.

“She mentioned ‘Times Square Angel’ so I Googled it and said, ‘Oh my God! I didn’t know Charles Busch wrote a Christmas show!’” Elwood said.

After purchasing the rights to do the play here, she’s been more than happy with the way rehearsals have gone and is looking forward to the show.

“I think it’s going to be great,” she said. “I like plays that have a heartwarming message, even though things might get a little crazy.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: "Times Square Angel" by Charles Busch WHEN: Dec. 5-8 and 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Muse Theatre, 1353 Avon St., La Crosse TICKETS: $22 in advance and $25 for reserved front row seating (Dec. 8 show is $20 for all restaurant and service industry workers). Purchase tickets at The Muse Theater Facebook site button or online at https://muselax.bpt.me/

