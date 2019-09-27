Was Gilligan’s Island the dumbest sitcom ever made? That’s probably arguable, but there’s little doubt it would rank near the top on many a list. Beginning in September of 1964, the show ran for three seasons on CBS — and seemingly forever afterward in syndication.
Although the show was — and is — truly mindless entertainment, Muse Theatre Artistic Director Vicki Elwood believes that her group’s latest production, "Gilligan’s Island: The Musical," has something valuable to offer contemporary audiences.
“Things are pretty dark right now in this country,” Elwood said. “I like the innocence and just plain goofiness of it. I love spoofing things and I love camp. We’re doing that with this show and I think the audience will enjoy it.”
Elwood added that she also enjoys presenting the kinds of theater experiences where people can forget their troubles for a couple of hours. Camp classics like "Reefer Madness" or "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" have previously been hits with Muse Theatre audiences and Elwood believes "Gilligan’s Island: The Musical" is a worthy addition to that list.
“We’ve got a super cast,” Elwood said, “and I think we’re really good at squeezing out all the comedy (from a script).” This musical has many of the classic slapstick moves from the television show, plus it develops the characters a little bit more. Elwood said she is particularly excited about the actors playing millionaire Thurston Howell III (Steven J. McCombs) and Gilligan (Matthew Scott Lucas).
“Steve is a hilarious guy, charming and delightful on stage,” Elwood said. “And Matthew is back in La Crosse after moving to Denver for a while. I’m excited about that because he’s so talented.” According to Elwood, Lucas — who played the lead in "The Santaland Diaries" — has fans so dedicated they’ll come to the theater just because he’s in a production.
“When those two walk out on stage, you‘re ready to like them almost immediately,” Elwood said. “They alone are strong forces, but everyone else is great, too.”
Performances of "Gilligan’s Island: The Musical" will run on the Muse’s intimate stage beginning Oct. 3 and ending Oct. 18. Adding to the show’s goofy vibe, audience members are invited to sing along with the theme song and come dressed as their favorite castaway. They can also take selfies on stage at intermission or with the cast after the show.
