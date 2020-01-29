Muse Theatre presents ' Vagina Monologues' in La Crosse

Two women stand in front of microphones under the bright stage lights of La Crosse’s Muse Theatre — one younger, one older.
One is a woman full of life and hope; the other a woman whose entire being has been transformed by trauma and PTSD.
As they trade lines, it becomes clear that they are playing two versions of the same person, a refugee who survived rape as a weapon of war in Yugoslavia.
Upon delivering the final lines, a solemn silence sits over the other women in the theater for a long moment.
Then it dissolves into the chatter and bustle of a theater rehearsal, and before long the cast is in stitches as director Vicki Elwood coaches them through a series of theatrical moans.
That’s “The Vagina Monologues” in a nutshell — both profound and playful, exploring aspects of women’s experiences that range from horrific to hilarious.
The show returns to the Muse Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
“You go through the whole gamut of emotions,” says cast member Tricia Davis. “Some of the pieces are funny, some of them are very sad, some of them … your mouth is open going, ‘That can’t possibly be true.’”
But it is.
Created by playwright Eve Ensler, “The Vagina Monologues” is based on hundreds of interviews in which women talked frankly about their lives, their relationships and their bodies. Originally debuting in 1996 a one-woman show, it quickly evolved into a group performance, with different actors presenting different stories based on the experiences of the women Ensler spoke with.
The title and subject matter still carry some stigma. Even today, there’s a “fear of the word,” returning cast member Joeann Tesar said.
It’s a fear that led to the project in the first place: Women were often uncomfortable with or ashamed of discussing their bodies and their experiences.
“That’s at the root of all this,” Davis said. “Women were afraid to talk until they were asked.”
But, as Davis says in the show, “once they got going, you couldn’t stop them” — much like the show itself.
Elwood has been directing “The Vagina Monologues” at the Muse on and off for about 15 years, and its themes continue to resonate.
“Every year, people come up to me and say, ‘You doing it this year?’” she said.
And it’s not only women coming to the show.
“One of the misconceptions … (is) that it's strictly only something women would understand," Tesar said.
Not so.
The monologue she performs focuses on a process men are often excluded from: “It's actually based on Eve Ensler's experience seeing the birth of her grandchild,” Tesar said.
But its message is universal. “It’s … kind of an analogy, you realize at the end, for … life and how birth itself is the hope that we all need to kind of hold onto and maintain in the world,” she said. “It’s that idea of hope and what we can do for one another that ultimately is going to be our salvation.”
Elwood views the show as a mechanism of change and empowerment.
“I remember 9/11 happened, and I felt so powerless, like I wish I'd been a nurse or a doctor,” she said. “But then they had the fundraiser, shortly thereafter, and I remember Alicia Keys singing ‘Let it Be’ and I thought, ‘Oh! Art has the power to heal, to enlighten, to inspire, to educate’ -- and that's what this piece does. It does all those things.”
The hope the show inspires goes beyond the stage.
The Muse’s performances of “The Vagina Monologues” are part of V-Day (which officially falls on Feb. 14), a movement started by Ensler that uses art to raise funds and awareness to combat violence against women around the world.
Proceeds from the Muse production will go to the La Crosse YWCA, supporting its work to empower women and end racism.
“It's this big sense of ... empowerment and accomplishment,” Davis said. “We are part of something that can make a difference for women.”
The two-night run promises to be a great time for a great cause. “It's fun to share (the show) with people,” Elwood said. “People will come and then (say), ‘Y’know, my husband ought to see this,’ or ‘I want to bring my girlfriends.’”
After previous performances, she said, “men would come and say, ‘Is that really how women feel?’"
Questions like those, and the conversations that grow from them, are what keep the show relevant nearly 25 years after its inception.
“Any sort of knowledge that makes you a better person and have a kinder heart and have compassion for others and try to see your way around stigma and judging people,” Davis said, “I think that anything that gives you that opportunity, you should certainly take advantage of it.”
