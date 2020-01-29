Muse Theatre presents ' Vagina Monologues' in La Crosse

The title and subject matter still carry some stigma. Even today, there’s a “fear of the word,” returning cast member Joeann Tesar said.

It’s a fear that led to the project in the first place: Women were often uncomfortable with or ashamed of discussing their bodies and their experiences.

“That’s at the root of all this,” Davis said. “Women were afraid to talk until they were asked.”

But, as Davis says in the show, “once they got going, you couldn’t stop them” — much like the show itself.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elwood has been directing “The Vagina Monologues” at the Muse on and off for about 15 years, and its themes continue to resonate.

“Every year, people come up to me and say, ‘You doing it this year?’” she said.

And it’s not only women coming to the show.

“One of the misconceptions … (is) that it's strictly only something women would understand," Tesar said.

Not so.

The monologue she performs focuses on a process men are often excluded from: “It's actually based on Eve Ensler's experience seeing the birth of her grandchild,” Tesar said.