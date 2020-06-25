Music in the garden: Driftless Music Gardens tests out drive-in concert format during COVID-19

Adding to the challenges of making music during a pandemic is the fact that Hall and his bandmates have just released their third album, “True Story.”

Under normal circumstances, the band would hit the road to promote its new release. But COVID-19 has all but ruled that out. Instead, Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball are hitting the web, “try(ing) to promote it in every possible way besides going on tour.”

A brand-new music video for their song “Glow” is up on YouTube, and “True Story” is available on iTunes, Spotify and more.

In the course of producing the album, Hall even found a silver lining to the challenging circumstances. “I got a lot of time to really sit and listen to it,” he said. “We got to really be patient and dial it in as far as the mixing is concerned.”

The result, he said, “is the best piece of art that I’ve ever put out.” Every artist, Hall said, looks at a work and thinks, “‘Oh, I wish I’d done this, oh, I wish I’d done that’ — there’s very little of that (on ‘True Story’).

“Everybody brought their A-game and I’m excited to share it.”

Playing it safe