Northwood Blues Festival returns to Riverfront Park

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Riverfront Park will once again be home to the Northwood Blues Festival (NWBF) this weekend. Event organizers expect at least 1,500 music fans per day to attend.

NWBF used to entertain blues fans in the Spooner area between 2012 and 2015. In 2017, the festival moved to the Chippewa Falls fairgrounds. Then in 2019, the festival moved to its new home at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls.

“The backdrop for the shows is beautiful — right along the river, and the food is going to be fantastic,” CEO of the Northwood Blues Festival, Steven Rheaume said.

“I think this year’s performers are second to none in the blues genre,” Rheaume said. "Most people look at our lineup and say we're the best blues festival in the Midwest.”

Rheaume couldn’t be more excited about the weekend lineup. He’s eager to share his passion and his love of the Blues.

“There will be great music all weekend,” Rheaume said. “Our headliner on Saturday, for example, Mike Zito just won Rock Blues Artist of the year.”

In June 2021, Zito was awarded two Blues Music Awards at The Blues Foundation’s 42nd Blues Music Awards in Memphis. Zito won BMA’s in the categories of Blues Rock Artist as well as Blues Rock Album of the Year for Mike Zito and Friends – Rock ‘n’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry.

Zito performs Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. with a host of others joining him onstage for a Blues jam.

Rheaume said the group he’s most excited to see this weekend is Bob’s of the Blues which is comprised of blues legends Bob Margolin, Bob Corritore and Bob Stroger and Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith. The group performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

“The name Bob’s of the Blues doesn’t mean much to anybody because I don’t think you can go out and find an album by those guys but they’re really good,” he said. “If you know Muddy Waters, he had one Caucasian guy in his group and his name was Bob Margolin. That’s one of the guys in the group.”

Another performer in the group is Bob Corritore who is considered among the top traditional blues harmonica players on the scene today. He’s a grammy nominated harmonica player and producer.

“He had the number one blues album in the country for four months last year called Spider In My Stew,” Rheaume said.

The third “Bob” is Bob Stroger. During his 39-year career Stroger has played with a long list of blues legends that include Otis Rush, Jimmy Rogers, Eddie Taylor, Eddy Clearwater, Sunnyland Slim, Louisiana Red, Homesick James and Snooky Pryor.

“On June 10, at the Chicago Blues Festival they just had Bob Stroger day — he’s of that caliber,” Rheaume said.

Last but not least in the Bob’s of the Blues band is Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith — a Grammy award-winning drummer and songwriter.

“I’m just really excited to see those guys, and John Primer,” he said.

Primer is another Chicago great — he used to be the bandleader and lead guitarist for Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Magic Slim & The Teardrops.

In American Blues Scene Magazine, the NWBF was named one of the top five Best New Festivals in the nation in the summer of 2015 and was the only Midwest Festival to receive this distinction.

Chicago Magazine, in the June 2016 issue, called the Eau Claire area home to an arising music scene. The region has an active Chippewa Valley Blues Society that sponsors Tuesday Night Blues all summer long.

For more information on the Northwood Blues Festival go to: https://www.northwoodsbluesfest.com/

