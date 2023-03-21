The Guess Who to perform at Viterbo

Canadian rock band The Guess Who, responsible for numerous late 60s and early 70s hits including "American Woman," "No Sugar Tonight" and "No Time," will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

The lineup centers around founding member, drummer and vocalist Garry Peterson, who played on the group's classic recordings from 1965 to 1975 and continued to tour since 1977. The group's consistent radio airplay and "highly regarded reputation of their live concerts" are expected to draw an audience of all ages, according to a Viterbo University release.

The Guess Who's singles topped the Canadian and American charts, with "These Eyes," "Laughing" and "American Woman" being certified gold in the U.S. in 1969 and 1970. The group boasts 14 total singles on Billboard's Top 40, which have remained mainstays on classic rock radio stations throughout the decades.

Tickets can be purchased and more information can be found online or by calling the Viterbo Box office. Excluding taxes and fees, tickets are $59 for main floor seating, $55 for lower balcony and $49 for upper balcony.

