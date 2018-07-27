It really seems like no accident that Sav Buist and Katie Larson grew up to be musicians and form The Accidentals, and it would take some doing to sort out how much of it was nature and how much nurture.
By some accident of fate, both Buist and Larson were born to fathers who were professional pianists — Buist’s dad playing for the Grand Ole Opry — and both their mothers were professional singers. Somehow, they both ended up as adventurous young musicians in the same high school in Traverse City, Mich., where they played together in an alternative orchestra group that colored far outside the lines, using classical instruments to play songs by bands from Led Zeppelin to Coldplay.
A year older, Buist played violin while Larson played cello in school — though both now play just about anything with strings. A special extracurricular music assignment threw them together, and a partnership was born, forming The Accidentals in 2012 while still in high school after they both were selected for the prestigious Interlochen Center for the Arts.
The name of the band could refer to the twist of fate of being together in the same school and both having eclectic yet compatible musical missions, but there’s also an element to the name that only music students might understand. An “accidental” is a note that falls outside the scale dictated by the key signature
In a way, it’s a telling moniker for the band.
So much of what the members of The Accidentals do seems to defy expectations of what kind of music a band might play. They write original music that includes influences and elements of alt-rock, country, jazz, bluegrass, folk, classical and beyond, and for fun they might throw in a cover of “Taxman” by the Beatles or “Tom Sawyer” by Rush.
Buist has a good description for The Accidentals’ music. “It’s kind of edgy indie pop rock. We kind of blame that on a musical ADD, of sorts,” she said. “We’re both writing lyrics that mean a lot to us. That’s what makes it something we can call our own.”
Buist and Larson spoke by phone from Madison recently before heading to Delafield, Wis., for a concert. The Accidentals average about 200 concerts each year, and a swing through Wisconsin will include an Aug. 4 concert at Pierce Hill in Viroqua.
In addition to Larson and Buist, the band since 2014 has included percussionist Michael Dause, who also plays guitar and adds harmony vocals (and sometimes sings lead).
In 2017, The Accidentals were named one of Yahoo Music’s “Top 10 Bands to Watch,” and the band released “Odyssey,” its critically acclaimed debut album on the Sony Masterworks label. The trio co-produced the album with engineer Jason Lehning (Alison Krauss, George Jones, Guster), recording in Ashville, N.C., with some stellar help joining in, including guitarist Keller Williams, bassist Dominic John Davis (Jack White, Beck) and keyboard player Jenny Conlee of The Decemberists.
Larson recalled the day they met Conlee. The Accidentals were booked to play the Rocky Mountain Folk Festival and as they were loading in their gear, there on stage doing a soundcheck was The Decemberists.
“We were freaking out. We’re huge fans,” said Larson, adding that they introduced themselves to Conlee backstage. “She turned out to be a super open, super friendly person.”
Conlee ended up spending three days in the studio with The Accidentals in recording “Odyssey,” and they also worked up a version with Conlee of “Across the Universe” by The Beatles, mostly as a therapeutic exercise. “It was a pretty chaotic time period,” Larson said. “It gave us a sense of peace.”
Besides being excited to get a chance to play in the recently opened Pierce Hill performing space for their La Crosse area debut, Buist and Larson also have at least a couple other things to get excited about. They recently completed recording three songs with John Congleton, a Grammy-winning producer who has worked on recordings by a varied array of artists including Bono, St. Vincent, David Byrne, Franz Ferdinand, The Roots, Erykah Badu, Modest Mouse, The Decemberists, Blondie and Marilyn Manson, to name a small fraction.
Buist said the recordings are completed and they’re just working on a release schedule for the songs.
She added that they are very excited about doing an educational clinic with members of I’m With Her at the Sisters Folk Festival in Oregon. “One of the biggest things we’re really interested in is music education,” Buist said. “We try to give back to that as much as we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.