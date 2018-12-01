BLACK RIVER FALLS — Fresh off two Top 10 Billboard Christmas singles (“This Christmas”) in the past three years, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson will bring their “Christmas with the Nelsons” show to the stage Dec. 9 at Ho-Chunk Gaming in Black River Falls.
This multimedia live concert stars the third generation of Nelson family hitmakers, and it’s not merely a rock concert with a few holiday songs thrown in. “Christmas with the Nelsons” delivers holiday classics the Nelson family way. Interweaving humor and classic video footage, Matthew and Gunnar’s new show takes audiences on a sleigh ride through time, revisiting the Christmas traditions enjoyed by their father, Ricky, and grandparents Ozzie and Harriet, TV sitcom pioneers in the 1950s.
The show starts at 6 p.m. at the casino, W9010 Hwy 54. General admission tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance at tickemaster.com.
When Matt and Gunnar Nelson started performing their Ricky Nelson Remembered show in 2010 — which marked 25 years since their father’s death i…
