Netflix criticized by Chinese online over use of Taiwan flag

Netflix didn’t respond to questions left on its website.

The outcry highlights China’s unusual mix of nationalism and pervasive censorship.

The ruling party increasingly demands global companies conform in public to Beijing's political positions, including on websites abroad that the ruling party's internet filters block most people in China from seeing.

Facebook can be seen in China only by people with virtual private network software used to evade the filters.

“Girl from Nowhere” can be seen in China on bilibili.com, which allows users to upload their own videos. It doesn’t appear on other services that show movies and TV series approved by Chinese censors.

It wasn’t clear how many people have watched “Girl from Nowhere,” but Douban.com, a website where users leave reviews, says more than 60,000 people have commented on the first season and 30,000 on the second. The average rating is 8.4 points out of 10, which is unusually high.

The Global Times, a newspaper published by the ruling party, showed the offending advertisement on its website but that image didn’t appear on other Chinese sites or in the newspaper's Chinese-language edition.