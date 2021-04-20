Netflix's subscriber growth, stock zapped as pandemic eases

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix’s rapid subscriber growth is slowing far faster than anticipated as people who have been cooped at home during the pandemic are able to get out and do other things again.

The video-streaming service added 4 million more worldwide subscribers from January through March, its smallest gain during that three-month period in four years.

The performance reported Tuesday was about 2 million fewer subscribers than both management and analysts had predicted Netflix would add during the first quarter.

It marked a huge comedown from the same time last year when Netflix added nearly 16 million subscribers. That came just as governments around the world imposed lockdowns that created a huge captive audience for the leading video-streaming service.

Signaling that the trend is continuing, Netflix forecast an increase of just 1 million worldwide subscribers in its current April-June period, down from an increase of 10 million subscribers at the same time last year.

The poor showing to start the year rattled investors, causing the Los Gatos, California, company's stock to drop nearly 10% in extended trading.