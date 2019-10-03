WEST SALEM — Being an art teacher can sometimes be a lonely profession, but a group that calls themselves “RATs” (Retired Art Teachers) have bonded together to fight that loneliness while supporting and inspiring their own creativity.
The fruits of that solidarity will be on display beginning Oct. 16 at the art gallery in the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts.
The exhibit, titled ‘Nine-RATS” (there are nine “RATs” in the group), features a diversity of mediums and styles. “One of the really neat things about this is that everyone’s work is so different,” said former West Salem Elementary art teacher Marianne Stanke.
The exhibit includes paintings, drawings, prints, ceramics, three-dimensional sculptures and multimedia pieces. Stanke said all the members of the group knew each other before they retired and most met at conferences.
Teaching art is somewhat lonely because you’re usually the only art teacher in the school,” Stanke said. “I didn’t have much time to create my own art, but every day I got to work in the one of the most creative rooms in the school, so that was almost as good.”
Still, Stanke agreed that she and the other art teachers had a sense of pent up creativity as they approached retirement. “We all had the frustration of not having enough time, but now it’s like ‘Oh boy! Now we can really dig in!’” she said.
Six members of the group are from the La Crosse School District. They are Lynn Burgess (Longfellow Middle School), Julie Chamberlain (Emerson Elementary), Pat Morse Gund (North Woods Elementary), Lynn Hobart (Roosevelt Elementary), Chris Hamilton Johnson (Longfellow Middle School) and Pam Knudtson (Hintgen Elementary).
Stanke and Marcia Thompson taught at the elementary and middle schools respectively in West Salem, while Jeanne Arenz retired from the Onalaska School District. The group meets roughly once a month to share what they’ve done, give each other feedback and encouragement.
Seeing one’s work through other eyes can be a revelation. So much so that the works exhibited at the Heider Center show will include quotes and comments from critiques that the artists found particularly valuable as they moved forward.
